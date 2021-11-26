PUNTA GORDA — Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar is a special person.
She is a highly skilled, trained firefighter, yes, but she also fights pretty hard for underprivileged children and families in Punta Gorda.
She tells this story: Since 2014, the Punta Gorda Fire and Police departments have promoted Christmas cheer to help provide for students of the Baker Center after a teacher approached them seeking support.
It seemed that the center’s usual charity was no longer able to assist them. The teacher asked for a stuffed animal for each 4- to 5-year-old child so they would have something for Christmas.
That year, the departments supported 18 students from the school with Christmas gifts.
As time passed, and after hearing several heartbreaking stories about children going hungry and not having adequate clothing, Fire Marshal Molnar and her Fire Chief Ray Briggs agreed that they should try to increase the program to provide not only a Christmas gift, but also a holiday meal and a winter jacket for each student.
Realizing that some of the students are homeless and others are being raised by grandparents or older siblings on very limited incomes, they saw a need, right here in our small city.
The program grows each year as needs increase and families seek assistance, and now, in addition to the Baker Center, it is also reaching an additional number of deserving families in our community.
The program is served by the police and fire departments’ personal families, the Punta Gorda City Council, Baker Center staff and families, local businesses, civic clubs and churches.
To say that Molnar is passionate about this program is an understatement. All you have to do is talk to her about it. She exudes care and concern for these deserving students and families and works so hard every year to provide Christmas cheer to them.
But this year was different. Donations weren’t coming in as they did in the past. Food costs were going up and grants that were depended upon in the past didn’t materialize.
It was late November. Christmas was coming. What were they going to do?
On the afternoon of Thanksgiving Eve, Molnar had to make a heart-wrenching phone call to the Baker Center teacher she worked with each year, explaining that they didn’t have enough money to provide meals for the students’ families.
They had 200 families needing meals, which were $20 each. They were short by $4,000 and didn’t see a way that it could happen.
It was devastating for them both, they were heartbroken, but the teacher understood.
About an hour later, the phone rang. It was Jerry York, president of the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club, a local nonprofit that had donated over $16,000 to the Fire Marshal’s cause for the past three years.
Jerry said his club’s board of directors had met the night before and he had a $4,000 check that he wanted to present to her, and “would that be okay?”
She was overjoyed. Christmas cheer could happen, and the meals could be provided.
That afternoon, several Parrothead Club officers and members stopped by the public safety building to present the check and climb aboard the vintage 1940-model fire truck for a photo.
Needless to say, the Parrothead Club was overjoyed as well.
