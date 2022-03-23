Front row from left: Penny Fahrbach, Rick Butler, Patti Butler, Meredith Zinn. Second row: Jennifer Molnar, Bev Iredale, Ray Wetmore, Jerry York, Ken Reinhardt and Suzie Rinehardt, Chris Lockwood and Ray Briggs.
PUNTA GORDA — Parrotheads, veterans and the Punta Gorda Fire Department.
What could these three groups have in common?
Parrotheads and the Punta Gorda Fire Department will be teaming up to help some veterans travel to Washington, D.C.
The Southwest Florida Honor Flight, a branch of the parent Honor Flight organization, will be taking 80 veterans, including six who served in World War II, to visit memorials in Washington in May.
They will be flying from the Punta Gorda Airport.
Each veteran will take a guardian assigned to them for the day trip.
"This event could not happen without the help of many volunteers, who donate their time and energy to organize and carry out the group’s experience," said Chris Lockwood, member of the Parrothead Club, a not-for-profit group dedicated to tropical rock music, especially that of Jimmy Buffet, as well as community service.
"These volunteers must also raise the funds needed to pay for food and transportation," he said.
Parrotheads stepped up and raised $4,500 in cash to benefit the Southwest Florida Honor Flight.
Then, when the Honor Flight directors realized they needed to provide four emergency medical technicians for the group — one per bus while on tour in Washington — Parrothead club president, Jerry York, had an idea.
Since the club works with the Punta Gorda Fire Department on the Christmas Cheer Charity event each year, York reached out to Jennifer Molnar, City Fire Marshal, to see if the PGFD could help.
PGFD agreed and is providing the required EMT personnel, with the Parrothead Club agreeing to fund the four additional tickets.
A check was recently presented to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight by the Parrothead Club. Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar and Fire Chief Ray Briggs took part in the presentation.
"When organizations comprised of charitable individuals pull together for the benefit of individuals like our veterans, great things happen," Lockwood said.
"These veterans are so deserving of this recognition and Punta Gorda citizens should be proud to be a part of a community that appreciates and honors them this way," he said.
