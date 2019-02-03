Mark Obarka propped up five, small manila envelopes.
“He’s going to read your mind,” Obarka said, as his parrot Roxanne picked up the middle envelope with her beak.
Obarka then gave a human participant a deck of cards, instructing her to flip the cards over until she feels one is right. “Don’t think about it.”
She stopped at the card sporting a simple circle, showing everyone but Roxanne the card.
Obarka then opened the envelope, and out came a card with a simple circle.
This is one of Roxanne’s many tricks. The 34-year-old male parrot can also abstract paint, go shopping, and play basketball.
However, he’s a bit shy when it comes to talking.
“I can talk,” Sinbad, another parrot, said.
He then imitated a laugh as his handler, Debbie Obarka, fed him a treat.
Residents can see Sinbad, Roxanne and the Obarka’s other parrots in their show “Squawk!” at the Charlotte County Fair, running until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.