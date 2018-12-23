Virtually every essential government agency, including the FBI, the Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, will remain open. Transportation Security Administration officers will staff airport checkpoints.
But hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be forced off the job, and some services will go dark.
Here’s more on what a partial government shutdown means.
Will we get our Social Security checks? Yes. The Social Security offices may close but checks will be mailed.
Can I still fly? How about airport security?
“TSA (Transportation Security Admininstration) officers will continue to work. TSA will continue to be fully staffed at the airports. Passengers will see no difference in the level of security we’ll be providing to make sure they get to their destination safely. However, the TSA folks who will be working will not be getting paid. When this has happened in the past, historically they do end up getting paid retroactively, but there’s no guarantee.” — Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson.
Will we get mail?
“Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all post offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown.”’ — David Partenheimer, USPS Public Affairs.
How about the Veterans Administration?
“The VA will not be affected, because it receives advanced appropriations,” — Melanie Thomas, public affairs specialist for Bay Pines VA.
Will the federal courts be adjourned?
“We currently project that the courts could remain open for about three weeks using fees and no-year appropriations balances. It would not be business as usual. We would look for ways to constrain operations and defer expenses, such as travel and training.
“In general, courts would be asked to defer expenses where possible in order to conserve funds that could be needed if the lapse in appropriations goes beyond the estimated three weeks we can fund. It’s possible the guidance could change as circumstances require.” — Jackie Koszczuk, public information officer.
Is the National Weather Service affected?
“Every National Weather Service office across the country will be open and operational. The public would not notice anything in terms of support they get from NWS.
“A lot of folks feel that during a government shutdown, everything would shut down, if that were to happen, we would shut radars off, satellites off, the airport would close. Only a portion of the government shuts down: non-essential government. There are non-essential and essential federal employees. The National Weather Service would only be impacted if they were scheduled to give a school talk next week, they would have to pull back, because that would be considered a ‘non-essential’ activity.” — Brian LaMarre, Meteorologist in charge, NWS (Tampa Bay)
How about county government offices and services?
“A shutdown of the federal government wouldn’t have any immediate impact on county government. County offices and facilities will reopen Wednesday after the Christmas holiday. Efforts by Charlotte County to help residents seeking federal benefits, such as Veterans Administration benefits, may be affected if federal workers are not on the job. A long-term shutdown could affect the issuance of grant payments and federal funds that support county operations such as public transportation.” — Brian Gleason, communications manager, Charlotte County Government.
— The Association Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.