TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate late Wednesday gave final approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to shift to holding partisan school-board elections.

The proposal (HJR 31) will go on the 2024 ballot and, if approved by voters, would do away with a requirement that school-board candidates run without party labels. Partisan elections could begin in 2026.

State Sen. Joe Gruters

State Sen. Joe Gruters


Sen. Rosalind Osgood (D) Fort Lauderdale

Sen. Rosalind Osgood
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments