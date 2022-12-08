featured topical Partisan school board races proposed NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Dec 8, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spencer Roach, R-76 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDATALLAHASSEE — A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to make school board races partisan.Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed the proposal (HJR 31) for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, which will start in March.Roach unsuccessfully filed a similar measure for the 2022 session. Roach represents northern Lee County, along with a portion of Charlotte County and all of DeSoto County.School board races are required to be nonpartisan contests under the state Constitution. Roach’s bill would change that to allow candidates to run with party affiliations starting in 2026.If approved by the Legislature, Roach’s proposal would go before voters in 2024.While school board candidates do not run with party labels, races in some areas of the state this year drew involvement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic leaders. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Board Ron Desantis Partisan School Board Lee County Charlotte County Spencer Roach Desoto County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Drug house busted, three arrested Man killed in crash; stop sign was down Fire breaks out at Sunseeker; quickly extinguished Charlotte County election supervisor Stamoulis resigns Two ‘Peaces’ of paradise
