Critical Race Theory Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22 in Tampa.

 AP FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Calling part of the law a “naked viewpoint-based regulation on speech,” a federal judge Thursday blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, in a 44-page ruling, issued a preliminary injunction against part of the controversial new law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.” Walker agreed with three businesses and a consultant that restrictions in the law violate the First Amendment.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments