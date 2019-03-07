PUNTA GORDA — Though not as explosive as it used to be, passenger growth at the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) is still slow and steady.
February saw 148,118 passengers fly in and out of PGD, growing by 5.74 percent since this time last year.
On the other hand, each month in 2018 had an average growth of 22.85 percent from the year before. February 2018, for example, grew by 27.5 percent compared to its 2017 counterpart.
“We are not surprised that the passenger growth has leveled off a bit,” said James Parish, the airport’s chief executive officer. “The double-digit growth we experienced over the last several years put Punta Gorda Airport on the map as a commercial service airport, but we didn’t expect growth to continue at such a high rate.”
The airport’s Master Plan predicts conservative growth averaging 3.4 percent, with annual passenger enplanements increasing to approximately 841,169 in 2036. PGD saw 786,911 total enplanements in 2018, and has already seen 137,611 so far this year.
Both Sanford Airport near Orlando and St. Pete-Clearwater Airport have seen their growth in Allegiant passengers level off, Parish said.
“We expect steady growth to continue as Allegiant incorporates additional aircraft into its fleet, and as it builds Sunseeker,” he said.
But Allegiant isn’t the only hope for growth at PGD.
“We’re continuing to market to other airlines as well,” Parish said. “Our low-cost airport model is attractive to other airlines.”
However, PGD has competitive airports both north and south of it.
Ron Mallard, the airport’s chief operating officer, mentioned at the Feb. 21 Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting that airport staff met with a representative from Spirit Airlines recently. The airline has an interest in using PGD as a backup airport to Fort Myers’ RSW in case there is an issue landing there, the Sun reported.
