The Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) saw more than 1.5 million passengers file in and out of it’s airfield last year.
This is almost 22 percent more than 2017’s total passenger count, continuing PGD’s reported growth each year.
“This has been an outstanding year for the Punta Gorda Airport,” said Charlotte County Airport Authority Chair Pam Seay. “Not only have we welcomed more travelers to Charlotte County, we’ve continued strong revenue streams, increased our cash reserves and made great progress on important airport projects.”
PGD saw 131,423 passengers in December, a 2.36 percent increase from December 2017. The other months in 2018 increased from 13.21 percent, to 36.07 percent, compared to the year before. Each month had an average growth of 22.85 percent, higher than 2017’s average monthly growth of 15.02 percent from 2016.
“We look forward to projects that will further improve the commercial passenger experience, from expanding parking to making the terminal curbside safer and the roadways more efficient,” said PGD’s CEO, James Parish.
As for 2019, the airport authority will continue working toward the rehabilitation and expansion of runways 15-33 and 14-22, and “will break ground on a new General Aviation Center,” PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller said.
The terminal will be for private and civilian aviation, separate from the Bailey Terminal, which houses all commercial flights with Allegiant at PGD.
The airport also increased the number of commercial aircraft spaces from seven to 10 as well as decreased passenger wait times by opening an additional TSA security screening area. The airport authority also approved a resolution in September to increase passenger facility charges from $2 to $4.50 per passenger.
PGD closed out this fiscal year with a positive financial picture, involving more than $10 million in reserves, $14.5 million in revenue and had $10.3 million worth of expenses.
