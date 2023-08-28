Kathleen Passidomo

Kathleen Passidomo

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, is trying to encourage feedback that could help lead to lawmakers “cutting red tape for public schools.”

The deregulation initiative stems from a law (HB 1) approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis this year. The law included a major expansion of the state’s school-voucher programs.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments