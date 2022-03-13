Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger D. Eaton and his staff opened their office on a recent Saturday to provide free passport photos and weekend passport assistance to local citizens. “We helped over 160 citizens obtain their passports without them having to miss any time from work or school,” Eaton said.
For travelers 16 and older, a U.S. passport is good for 10 years. For those under 16, a passport’s life is five years.
TNS PHOTO
Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger D. Eaton and his staff opened their office on a recent Saturday to provide free passport photos and weekend passport assistance to local citizens. “We helped over 160 citizens obtain their passports without them having to miss any time from work or school,” Eaton said.
County clerk’s offices are seeing a boost in applications for passports as COVID numbers continue their latest drop.
Charlotte County processed approximately 400 applications in February, up noticeably from 292 in January and 226 in December.
DeSoto and Sarasota, meanwhile, saw a peak in January. Sarasota County had 618 applications for passports, up from 443 in December and leveling out to 593 in February.
DeSoto had just 41 applications in January, but still higher than 32 in December or 33 in February.
DeSoto County Circuit Clerk Nadia Daughtrey said that while her office is a “lower volume” processor of applications, the process is still a vital resource for local residents.
“We are processing applications daily,” said Daughtrey in a phone interview with The Daily Sun.
Roger Eaton, Circuit Clerk for Charlotte County, said that the bump in applications is a welcoming sign.
“It’s great to see that people are out traveling again,” said Eaton, adding that his office was happy to assist local residents in applying.
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S. in March 2020, many local clerk’s offices — including the three offices in the region — closed for all business, putting any passport applications on hold.
While they could not have an in-person application process, said Daughtrey, her office did refer to concerned callers to the U.S. State Department for clarification.
When in-person operations did resume, the lingering presence of the pandemic meant that processing time was longer than usual. An application that once took between four to six weeks could now take up to 18 weeks; even an expedited application now could still take more than a month to resolve.
Local offices have also offered incentives to make the application easier. Charlotte County, for example, recently hosted a Passport Day to take free photos for applicants to submit for their passports.
Eaton said that holding the event on a Saturday helped working families with kids in school carve out the time to get their passport photos.
The DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s office will be hosting their own Passport Fair — offering the same free photo service — from 8 a.m. to noon March 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.