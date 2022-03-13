County clerk’s offices are seeing a boost in applications for passports as COVID numbers continue their latest drop.

Charlotte County processed approximately 400 applications in February, up noticeably from 292 in January and 226 in December.

DeSoto and Sarasota, meanwhile, saw a peak in January. Sarasota County had 618 applications for passports, up from 443 in December and leveling out to 593 in February.

DeSoto had just 41 applications in January, but still higher than 32 in December or 33 in February.

DeSoto County Circuit Clerk Nadia Daughtrey said that while her office is a “lower volume” processor of applications, the process is still a vital resource for local residents.

“We are processing applications daily,” said Daughtrey in a phone interview with The Daily Sun.

Roger Eaton, Circuit Clerk for Charlotte County, said that the bump in applications is a welcoming sign.

“It’s great to see that people are out traveling again,” said Eaton, adding that his office was happy to assist local residents in applying.


When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S. in March 2020, many local clerk’s offices — including the three offices in the region — closed for all business, putting any passport applications on hold.

While they could not have an in-person application process, said Daughtrey, her office did refer to concerned callers to the U.S. State Department for clarification.

When in-person operations did resume, the lingering presence of the pandemic meant that processing time was longer than usual. An application that once took between four to six weeks could now take up to 18 weeks; even an expedited application now could still take more than a month to resolve.

Local offices have also offered incentives to make the application easier. Charlotte County, for example, recently hosted a Passport Day to take free photos for applicants to submit for their passports.

Eaton said that holding the event on a Saturday helped working families with kids in school carve out the time to get their passport photos.

The DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s office will be hosting their own Passport Fair — offering the same free photo service — from 8 a.m. to noon March 26.

