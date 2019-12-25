It’s Christmas morning, and more than a dozen motorcycle engines are revving.
Santa and Mrs. Claus aren’t in their traditional sleigh. Instead, they’re on the back of a motorcycle.
It’s Rob Steinbacher and Megan Reenders of the Patriot Riders of America, dressing the part to deliver toys to veteran families.
Their reindeer aren’t traditional reindeer, either. They’re motorcycles adorned with antlers on the handles, and the “reindeer” wear leather jackets.
The Patriot Riders of America, a nonprofit motorcycle organization, gathered toys for 16 families, two schools and an RV park this season.
On Christmas morning they delivered to four families in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
“The community has come together and assisted us,” said spokesperson Kim Small. “They believe in what we do.”
For the Talbert family, receiving help from the Patriot Riders to give their three kids a great Christmas was a relief.
Arthur and his wife Sheena moved to Punta Gorda from Ohio just a month ago, to help care for Sheena’s dad, who was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“Where we come from, we’re not used to seeing people do nice things for veterans,” Sheena said.
“It was more than what I was expecting.”
Their three kids, Wyatt, 6, Chloe, 5, and Jenson, 2, took turns opening presents and showing their parents what was inside.
“It’s very nice, the kids love it. We’re very happy,” Arthur said.
Small said she was impressed by the Cline family.
Doug Cline, who is a veteran, was so excited that the Patriot Riders were assisting his family for Christmas. She said he called every week before the delivery.
She said Cline didn’t have to go out and get anything. He went to Goodwill to buy a toy for each of his children: Belle, 7, Doug Jr., 5, and Brooklynn, 1.
He gave each of his kids a motorized vehicle toy that they could ride in.
“This is by far going to be their top Christmas yet,” said Cline with a smile. “My kids have been waiting for this all week.”
Belle gasped in excitement while opening her gifts.
“I have so much!”
She hugged each gift after opening, and held it up for her mom and dad to see.
“I got Elsa and Anna! [dolls],” she yelled.
Doug Jr. was excited to receive an Operation board game, where you have to remove the ailments on the patient without making the buzzer go off.
“I love this mom! My teacher has it,” he said. “I always wanted this.”
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
