PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders of America plans its second Oktoberfest fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd.
The day will begin with a motorcycle ride from the Port Charlotte American Legion, 3152 Harbor Blvd. Registration is at 10 a.m. and "Kick Stands Up" at 11:15 a.m., according to organizer Donny Long.
"When we arrive at the Moose Lodge, we will open with a prayer and then the national anthem will be performed by Randy Mennella" Long said. "We will also have bagpipers from around the region playing throughout the day — 'Guns N Hoses Pipes and Drums of SW Florida' volunteered to play."
Long credits the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge for its support of the fundraiser.
"Last year, we had a lot of overhead, hidden costs," he said. "This year, we're hoping to raise more money."
The event will include a concert featuring The Champ Jaxon Band from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be vendors and nonprofits like K9s for Warriors. Wounded Warriors donated an NFL football signed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach that will be up for raffle. There will also be gift baskets, and 50/50 raffles throughout the afternoon.
"We are setting up a large tent for the bikers when they arrive around noon so they have someplace to sit in the shade," Long said.
Food and beverages will be for sale inside the Moose Lodge.
The free event will wrap up at 4 p.m. with the lowering of the flag ceremony and a bagpiper will play taps.
Donations are welcome.
The Patriot Riders of America, Chapter 1 of Port Charlotte, was founded in 2010. Composed mostly of motorcycle enthusiasts, the Patriot Riders take on charity events to help U.S. veterans in need in their communities.
The group has more than 40 members, male and female, according to Long. They take part in several motorcycle escorts each week, including funeral escorts for veterans and farewell escorts for deploying service members.
Currently, the Patriot Riders operate out of American Legion Post 110 on Harbor Boulevard. The group is currently implementing a financial plan to purchase a new plot of property where they plan to build a headquarters.
"We want to help more veterans," Long said. "Our goal is to purchase some land so we can eventually build a place with meeting rooms, a food and clothing pantry and a hotline for veterans experiencing a crisis."
The Riders also organize an annual Christmas toy drive. On Christmas morning, they have members dress up as Santa Claus and deliver their donated toys and meals to local families.
"We’re 100 percent nonprofit," said Long, adding that the volunteer nature of the organization means that all the money they raise goes directly toward the new building and the services it will support.
If you'd like to volunteer or make a donation, search for Patriot Riders' of America, Inc. Chapter One Florida on Facebook.
