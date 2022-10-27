PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders of America plans its second Oktoberfest fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd.

The day will begin with a motorcycle ride from the Port Charlotte American Legion, 3152 Harbor Blvd. Registration is at 10 a.m. and "Kick Stands Up" at 11:15 a.m., according to organizer Donny Long.


