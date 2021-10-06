PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders will be hosting its inaugural Oktoberfest this Saturday, hoping to raise funds to build their own meeting space.
The Patriot Riders of America, Chapter 1 of Port Charlotte, have made waves in the community since they were founded in 2010. Composed mostly of motorcycle enthusiasts, the Patriot Riders take on charity and morale events to help U.S. veterans in need in their communities.
The group has 51 members, according to Public Relations Officer Donny Long. They take part in several motorcycle escorts each week, including funeral escorts for veterans and farewell escorts for deploying service members.
The Port Charlotte Riders are the first national chapter of the organization, with later chapters coming to be in Massachusetts, Maine and Iowa.
The Riders also lend a hand at local charity events. They helped to plan the recent 100th birthday celebration for Navy yeoman Anna Wojtalik, as well as participating in Shell Factory and Nature Park’s 20th Anniversary Remembrance event for Sept. 11.
As time went on, however, they have extended goodwill to the community of Port Charlotte overall. The Riders, Long said, also organize an annual Christmas toy drive; on Christmas morning, they have members dress up as Santa Claus and deliver their donated toys and meals to local families.
Currently, the Patriot Riders operate out of American Legion Post 110 on Harbor Boulevard. The group is currently implementing a five-year financial plan to purchase a new plot of property for their headquarters and build a new structure.
The new structure would not only serve as the meeting place for the Riders chapter, said Long, but would also house a thrift shop for veterans and community members in need.
The Riders also plan to build temporary housing on the property — a space able to accommodate people for two or three days at a time while new housing is sought out.
“We want to show them, ‘you’re not on your own out there,’” said Long, speaking to The Daily Sun on Monday.
The Oktoberfest fundraiser for the new building will be held on the grounds of Visani Comedy Theater, located on Kings Highway. Long said that the theater's owner has donated the property for the day, and their sponsors have covered the cost of activities for the festival.
“We’re 100 percent nonprofit,” said Long, adding that the volunteer nature of the organization means that all the money they raise on Saturday would go directly toward the new building and the services it will support.
The festival will feature a flea market tent at the front of the property and an activities tent in the back of the property. Fundraising will be done through food stands, games, the onsite beer wagon, gift baskets, and a door grand prize with “authentic/certified collector cards” for football superstars like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
“There’s no entrance fee,” Long said. “We’re hoping that people come on down and spend some money inside.”
A full slate of musical talent is also scheduled for the Patriot Riders’ Oktoberfest, including rock band Forbidden Fruit Farmers and country singer Johnny Lee. Bagpipe performances are also planned for the day, and the concluding performance will be American Legion personnel performing taps during a ceremonial lowering of the American flag.
The Patriot Riders’ Oktoberfest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Visani Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
