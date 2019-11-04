PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders of America swapped their signature leather jackets Thursday night for Halloween costumes.

The nonprofit biker organization held its third annual bike-or-treat event at Sunshine Ace Hardware in Port Charlotte.

“We want people to understand Patriot Riders of America is about community, and wherever we are is a safe place,” said member Kim Small. “It’s not about being a biker, it’s about being a part of the community, it’s about bringing positive to a very negative world.”

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments