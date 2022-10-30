PORT CHARLOTTE — Chaplain David Obermier was thrilled with The Patriot Riders of America Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sunday.
"What a great turnout," he said.
More than 1,000 people attended the event at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge.
Attendees enjoyed food, beverages and music at the free event, which featured bagpipers and a concert by The Champ Jaxon Band. The band is led by Champ, a 12-year-old singer/guitar player who has a local fanbase and a national following after appearing on the Ellen show.
"It's such a beautiful day and Champ Jaxon rocks," said Patty Riney, a supporter of the band.
The day began with a motorcycle ride from the Port Charlotte American Legion, 3152 Harbor Boulevard.
Organizer Donny Long credits the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge for its support of the fundraiser.
"Last year, we had a lot of overhead, hidden costs,” he said. "I am amazed at the crowd this year. This will help us with future charity events."
The Patriot Riders of America, Chapter 1 of Port Charlotte, was founded in 2010. The Patriot Riders take on charity events to help U.S. veterans in need in their communities. The group has more than 40 members, Long said. They take part in several motorcycle escorts each week, including funerals for veterans and farewells for deploying service members.
"The event not only provided funds for the Patriot Riders, but also an opportunity, as we heard from many that it was a chance to take a break during this difficult rebuild time for Southwest Florida and enjoy a fun afternoon," Long said.
The Riders also organize an annual Christmas toy drive. On Christmas morning, they have members dress up as Santa Claus and deliver toys and meals to local families.
Those wanting to donate new toys can dropped them off at the American Legion Post 110 on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
The next fundraiser is Thursday at Visani Comedy Club in Port Charlotte featuring Russ Nagal. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 941-629-9191.
The group plans to purchase property to build a headquarters.
"We want to help more veterans," Long said. "Our goal is to purchase some land so we can eventually build a place with meeting rooms, a food and clothing pantry and a hotline for veterans experiencing a crisis."
