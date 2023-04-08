Patriot Riders

Patriot Riders of Port Charlotte is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, April 23.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Rider’s of Port Charlotte are hosting a “Spring Fest” fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

The event will be at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.


   
