PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Rider’s of Port Charlotte are hosting a “Spring Fest” fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
The event will be at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
There will be food, beverages, a raffle, crafts, gift baskets and a bake sale.
Live music will be performed by Gas House Gorillas at 1 p.m.
Proceeds will support veterans in the community.
“This is the first time we are hosting the Spring Festival and everyone is invited,” said Donny Long, public relations officer/treasurer for Patriot Riders of America. “Since Hurricane Ian, we have been overwhelmed with those needing help, both financially and physically. We continue to help our veterans and those in need in our community. We found the need to have this festival to replace needed funds for our continued support.”
The day will start will a motorcycle ride departing from Port Charlotte Moose Lodge.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast and beverages available for purchase.
“Kick Stands Up” at 10:30 a.m. sharp, Long said.
A donation of $10 per driver $5 per passenger is requested.
The free event is open to the public.
“We are very excited to host the outdoor event at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge,” Long said. “The public is welcome and invited to enjoy this special event helping our organization continue our dedication to our veterans in the community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.