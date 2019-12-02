PUNTA GORDA — More road work is on the way in Punta Gorda this month.
Roadways around Punta Gorda's residential areas will be undergoing paving work through Dec. 20.
Residents should expect to see detours and an impact on traffic.
Despite the annual influx of seasonal residents this time of year, this time of year is a more efficient time for the city to complete the work, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"The dry season is the most appropriate time to perform construction work as opposed to rainy season," Reichert said. "Paving in residential areas is less constraining between the holidays as opposed to our primary (traffic) roads this time of year. We strive to impact the public for the least amount of time as possible while performing this quality work."
Milling and pavement resurfacing is scheduled for the following streets:
- Aruba Court from Ryan Boulevard to the cul-de-sac
- Padre Island Drive from Carmichael Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Roseau Drive from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Caya Largo Court from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- St. Croix Court from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Curacao Court from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Deborah Drive from Bal Harbor Boulevard to the cul-de-sac
- Wyatt Circle from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Charlotte Amalie Court from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- St. David’s Island Court from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac
- Paul Place from Deborah Drive to the cul-de-sac
- Bonaire Court from Ryan Boulevard to the cul-de-sac
- Socorro Drive from Aqui Esta Drive to the cul-de-sac
Each street will be open to local traffic only. The work is expected to happen on weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
City staff urges motorists driving in the area to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the rights-of-way.
"No more than two streets will have operations occurring at the same time," Reichert said. "There will be single lane closures while the milling and paving operations are occurring. Temporary delays should be anticipated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.