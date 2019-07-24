PORT CHARLOTTE — Construction impact fees are set to rise Nov. 1 — the third time in 13 months.
THE VOTE:
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday without debate for an automatic annual increase, this one to be 3.24%. That would bring, for example, the fee for a single-family home from the current $4,238 to $4,375.
OTHER COUNTIES:
One year ago, the single-family home fee was $3,803 — below neighboring coastal counties. It still is.
THE LAST INCREASE:
Impact fees just increased on July 26, the day after Sunseeker Resorts submitted its building permit requests for 702 hotel rooms and enough restaurants to serve almost 1,000.
That was not an indexed increase, but a hotly debated decision by commissioners in April.
Allegiant Travel Company's Sunseeker is building along Charlotte Harbor.
INDEXED FEE INCREASE:
In 2018, the county began yearly indexing of the fees using a complex formula. Separate from that, commissioners can also decide to increase the fee closer to the maximum allowed.
WHY HAVE FEES?
Impact fees are intended to offset the capital costs of development, including roads, schools, libraries, police and emergency medical services. Charlotte County eliminated all but fees for transportation following the recession. Other fees have been added back in.
All types of private construction must pay fees, from fast food to retail to hospitals to banks.
THE DEBATE:
The local building construction industry has formally objected to impact fees, saying construction by itself adds to the tax base, and that the fees simply increase the cost of living to consumers.
Some commissioners, Christopher Constance in particular, want fees to go much higher so that property tax payers bear less burden for community expansion.
