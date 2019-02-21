PORT CHARLOTTE —Payless ShoeSource will close its doors at Port Charlotte Town Center soon.
The discount shoe retailer filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time last week, and announced it will close all 2,500 of its North American stores.
Currently, the Port Charlotte location is running liquidation sales to get rid of all inventory. Signs on the store read, “Everything must go!” and “Everything on sale.”
There was a steady stream of customers Wednesday morning, stopping in to peruse the sales.
Assistant manager Kristiana Weaver said: “I’m indifferent, only because it’s business, but my co-worker, as she was putting up the signs, she was crying.”
Weaver said she wasn’t surprised to hear of the closing, because she had read an article that alluded to it.
Payless is no longer accepting online orders.
No date has been set yet for when the Port Charlotte Payless will close. Weaver said possibly May, depending on inventory.
“For the closing of Payless ShoeSource, it provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Port Charlotte Town Center,” said Barbara Roche, general manager for Port Charlotte Town Center. “Our leasing team is in discussions with potential new tenants to fill the space and we will announce plans when we are able.”
Payless is the second mall store to close soon. Sears located next door also will be closing in late March.
“Washington Prime Group, the parent company of Port Charlotte Town Center, is in active planning and negotiations to transform the Sears space,” said Roche.
Sears is currently continuing its liquidation sales on all inventory and store fixtures. As of Wednesday, sales were up to 70-75 percent off.
Roche said it is too soon to discuss redevelopment of the two spaces.
