PORT CHARLOTTE — Robert P. Rutter IV, a graduate of Port Charlotte High School and a commander in the U.S. Navy, was recently named 2nd Marine Division surgeon.
As senior medical officer reporting to the commanding general of 2nd Marine Division, Rutter is responsible for the medical readiness of the entire 2nd Marine Division. He is in charge of the training and supervision of all division medical personnel, which includes more than 50 doctors, 50 PAs, as well as hundreds of nurses and corpsmen.
Rutter has served his country for 28 years in the military and was promoted to commander in September, 2021.
Stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., he and his wife Melisa Rutter have four children.
Rutter moved to Port Charlotte with his parents in 1980 and lived in the area until 1994. He graduated from PCHS in 1990, earned his bachelor’s degree in business at the East Carolina State University, finishing there with a 3.95 grade point average as the outstanding senior for the College of Business.
He enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps and went to boot camp at Paris Island, graduating in August 1994. He was meritoriously commissioned and went to Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, in December 1998. He attained the rank of major in the USMC.
Transferred to the U.S. Navy in 2009 and attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, graduating as a doctor of osteopathic medicine in June 2013. He completed an emergency medicine internship at Michigan State University, Allegiance and Sparrow Hospitals in July 2014.
He served as battalion surgeon for Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, and as regimental surgeon for Raider Battalion, Recon Battalion and Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.
Rutter completed diagnostic radiology residency at National Naval Medical Center San Diego from 2016-20 and became board certified in September 2021. He served as a staff radiologist at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune from 2020-22, and as lead interpreting physician at Breast Imaging Center Camp Lejeune 2021-2022.
Personal awards include the Meritorious Service medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with Combat V device for valor, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal, Combat Action ribbon, Iraqi Campaign medal, Global War on Terror Expeditionary medal, an Afghanistan Campaign medal, two National Defense medals, one Humanitarian Service medal, one Korean Defense medal, and the Good Conduct medal.
