The Port Charlotte High School Model United Nations Academic Team won the Best School Delegation Award in national competition recently.
The school competed at the Southwest Florida Model UN Conference at Florida Gulf Coast University against high schools from across the country.
Seniors Simon Nease, Zoe Ortiz, Maddy Odenweller and Logan Deveau, and junior Anna Belevitch won first-place best delegate gavels in their respective committees.
Seniors Marc Johnson, Bana Jarrah, Megan Corn and Noah Reid, junior Carson McNamara and sophomore Jordan Gulledge won second-place Outstanding Delegate Awards.
Senior Megan Corn was awarded a $1,000 scholarship as the conference’s Best First Year Senior Delegate.
Marc Johnson was awarded a $1,500 scholarship for career excellence. Seniors Maddy Odenweller, Logan Deveau and Simon Nease all received $2,500 scholarships for career excellence.
In other education news...Katie Krohn, a Lemon Bay High senior, was named the Sunshine State Scholar.
Krohn will attend the Sunshine State Scholar event June 13-14 in Orlando. One hundred Florida STEM students will participate in a think tank about issues affecting Florida. Representatives from colleges and universities around the state will discuss higher education opportunities with the students.
Krohn was one of four nominees from Charlotte County. Other nominees included: Eric Bodnar from Charlotte High School, Nikolina Ceppaluni from Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School and Darian Torres from Port Charlotte High School.
All nominees were recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
• • •
The Charlotte Chorale announced that Lemon Bay High School Senior Allison Deal was awarded the $3,000 R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship. She is currently choosing between two colleges, Stetson University and the University of South Florida, with a goal of pursuing a career that can combine music performance and digital media.
• • •
Sean Herzog of Port Charlotte recently graduated from Northwest Lineman Center’s 15-week Electrical Lineworker program.
