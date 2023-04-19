Port Charlotte High School senior Saskya Laroche received the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Junior Leadership Charlotte Scholarship from Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce President Steve Lineberry and chamber Executive Director Bob White, along with Port Charlotte High School administrators Dan McIntosh, Lou Long and Paul Curtis.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte High School senior Saskya Laroche is the recipient of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Junior Leadership Charlotte Scholarship.
Saskya will be attending the University of Miami and majoring in psychology.
She was presented the $1,000 scholarship by Steve Lineberry, president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and chamber Executive Director Bob White, along with Port Charlotte High School administrators Dan McIntosh, Lou Long and Paul Curtis.
Now in its 29th year, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Leadership Charlotte program offers students from local high schools an opportunity to develop positive leadership qualities and a sense of community.
The program is designed to heighten the awareness of the needs of our community and to show each student how they can make a difference. It highlights the careers and lifestyle available to everyone who chooses to call Charlotte County their home.
Thanks to the support of the business community there is no cost to the students selected for JLC.
Students attend sessions on team building, the local economy and careers, the environment, community services, government and justice, health care, arts and humanities, and participate in a community service project prior to their graduation from the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.