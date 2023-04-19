Saskya Laroche Port Charlotte High School JLC 2023 Scholarship.jpg

Port Charlotte High School senior Saskya Laroche received the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Junior Leadership Charlotte Scholarship from Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce President Steve Lineberry and chamber Executive Director Bob White, along with Port Charlotte High School administrators Dan McIntosh, Lou Long and Paul Curtis.  

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte High School senior Saskya Laroche is the recipient of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Junior Leadership Charlotte Scholarship. 

Saskya will be attending the University of Miami and majoring in psychology.


   
