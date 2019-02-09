Port Charlotte High School sophomore Erica Tejada had bad anxiety, and cried the night before the cast list for the musical, "Aida" was set to be posted.
Last year, her first in the drama program, she had a background role as a fairy in "Cinderella."
This year, she will be front and center, playing the lead role of "Aida" in the upcoming Port Charlotte High School production.
"When I found out, I cried even more," she said, adding that she was afraid to look at the cast list.
"I wanted to be Amneris, because I like her songs," she said, adding she is happy, yet somewhat surprised to get the lead role of Aida.
Senior Libby Myers, who will play the role of Amneris, said it's impressive to land a lead role, especially as a sophomore.
Myers has been in the drama program for four years. She plans to attend Tennessee State University next year for commercial music.
Her character, Amneris, has a "more character-y vibe," she said, and can be sure to bring comic relief.
In "Cinderella," Myers had the role of a queen.
"Last year was a good start with 'Cinderella,'" she said, adding that now they're focused on proving to the public they can put on good shows consistently.
"When programs do well, we get more funding," she said.
The drama department has had approximately two months to prepare for their rendition of "Aida," which opens Feb. 22. The cast rehearses two to four times a week, with rehearsals lasting anywhere from two to five hours.
But help was plentiful.
The art teacher and students will also assist in painting the sets.
Maria Brooks, a cast mother, is volunteering to create the costumes. Since there is a limited budget, they are relying mainly on re-purposing what they already have in the costume closet — using it as a base, and adding to it.
Edwin Perez, head of the drama department, said this is the first production of this caliber at PCHS in about six years.
"With this musical, I believe it will catapult us to a bigger level and put us back on the map," Perez said. "PCHS does know how to put on productions and they know how to do it on a professional level. I want the community to see these kids can be just as professional as Broadway, or as Venice theater."
The department hopes to sell more tickets and ads in its program, to allow for an even better production and better sets next year.
Shelly and Larry Catron, grandparents to Zac Catron, who plays lead Radames, volunteered their time to help put together the sets.
"It's a very ambitious project for a high school," said Shelly. "There's going to be constant movement."
Shelly said her grandson, Zac, loves having them involved.
"He loves it, but he's a typical teenager. He used to call us the 'Three Musketeers,' but as a senior, he's feeling pressed."
Shelly talked about coming next year to help, even though her grandson will have graduated.
"That's why I'm here, I want to see the kids have these opportunities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.