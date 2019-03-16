Students at Port Charlotte High School had five hours to create a masterpiece using chalk.
That was plenty of time for an estimated 150 students to create 74 pieces in numerous categories for the school’s 2019 Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
The winners include: Sive Rowe and Nicole Cuellar, for Best Masterwork Copy; Sarah Duke and Nehemi Erasme, for Best “Your Art, Your Story;” David Yanni and Jeff Yanni, for Best Pirate Pride; Jade Armstead and Zoe Williams, for Best Quality; Gabriela Piccoli and Tyler Suares, for Best Original; and Micah Aiken and Kaja Aiken, People’s Choice Award. Kathleen Thai and Valerie Kaye Ferguson were named runners-up in the Quality category.
Two students were allowed to work on a single space, which cost $3 to enter. Students were able to bring their own chalk, and could buy additional bright colors from art teacher Tiffiny Coffey for $1.25 per chalk.
Students were required to submit a sketch of their design a month in advance, and two art teachers decided in which category and location to place them. Money raised from the event goes toward the National Art Honor Society.
Students were told to utilize full use of color, use all of the space, and to make it a carpet of color.
The event is held annually in March in honor of National Youth Art Month. This year, the theme was “Your Art, Your Story.”
People’s choice was decided by the students. Students could purchase stickers to vote: one vote for a quarter. Teacher and staff were encouraged to vote for their favorites in each category.
“When it holds your attention for longer than a second, you start to notice all the elements,” said Ellen Harvey, curriculum specialist for Fine Arts.
