A Port Charlotte High School teacher this week was ordered to take down a Black History Month display that depicted former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.
After a student posted a photo of the display, which depicts Kaepernick kneeling on a football field, on social media, students and parents complained, prompting Principal Lou Long to tell teacher Alissa Perry to take it down, school officials confirmed.
A video posted to Twitter by a student Wednesday shows Perry removing it from her door.
"Thank you all for participating in this. I'm going to go ahead and remove it," Perry said in the video, choking back tears.
once again, racism being justified . one of the teachers at our school put up a Colin Kaepernick door peice FOR black history month, and the school claimed it was “offensive” and she was forced to take it down. pic.twitter.com/nX7XhpV0wE— Jaidyn Etheart (@jaidyn_e) February 27, 2019
The tweet gained the attention of Kaepernick himself, and he re-tweeted the video Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the original Tweet has earned over 81,000 likes and 32,000 re-tweets.
Perry, a substitute math teacher, said the display on her classroom door was intended to be a conversation piece, a celebration of a popular black figure in modern society who stood up against social injustice at the risk of his reputation, family and career. Inside the classroom, the focus is entirely on math.
She felt confused by the request, because she has seen online other teachers around the country who have received support for their Black History Month pieces.
"I don't know how black I can be," she told the Sun. "The outside of the door was celebrating Black History Month, like when we decorate doors for Christmas, or the fall festival. It was nothing more than celebrating Black History Month, celebrating who I am. Math is going on in that room."
But school district spokesperson Mike Riley said the school received more than a dozen complaints, and parents were coming to the school upset, saying things like, "that's not right, that shouldn't be up there."
School officials felt as if they were backed against a wall, and regardless of what decision they made, people would be upset.
"This is a no-win for us, if we left the picture up there, we'd have half the community saying how un-American we are for having it up, now we have half the community saying why'd we make her take it down?" Riley said.
Long could not be reached for comment.
Bob Segur, chairman of the Charlotte County School Board, said the display wasn't tied to the curriculum, since it was a math class.
"It became a political thing," he said. "Last time I checked, we don't do black history in math class."
Last year for Black History Month, Perry featured the mathematicians from "Hidden Figures." She noticed black teachers around the country were so positive about their door displays celebrating black history, she decided to continue. This year, prior to the Kaepernick display, she featured black colleges.
A teacher from another school showed her Colin Kaepernick, and she said, "Wow, he's like the modern day Martin Luther King Jr."
PCHS students quickly chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.
"It’s completely unfair the Republican club at our school had a Trump cutout or something, they wear MAGA hats all the time (while other kids aren’t allowed to wear any kind of hats)," said Brandon Perry, Alissa's son, a sophomore at PCHS.
"Many teachers have stuff on the walls. Why, just because it’s recent and controversial? People can put Martin Luther King and other black people who stood up and made a statement against inequality but we can’t do Colin Kaepernick, who did the exact same thing?" Brandon Perry asked.
"I feel like it was very wrong for her to be asked to take it down," said senior Nick Asselin. "Our opinions as young adults should be voiced and heard. Some students at the school wear Trump MAGA hats and nothing happens to them, but yet Mrs. Perry is told to take this art piece down? There is no justification for that."
District spokesman Riley called the controversy a "reflection on our society today" and how divided we are.
"Schools are a microcosm of our society, (and) you know what an uproar he caused, it's bigger than PCHS," Riley said. "Half thought it was fine, half didn't, and they get vocal."
Reverend Anderson from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be meeting with school officials on Monday.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
