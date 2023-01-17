Pamela Hunt explains to Janet Musil and Mary Schoenheider how she quilted “orphan” panels supplied by the Peace River Quilters over eight months for the 2013 Toyota Sienna on display at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens car and art exhibit.
Mike Urbine, Naples Motor Sports representative, explains the finer details of the 2020 McClaren 600 LT Spyder, valued at $260,000, to Elizabeth Lackey and Dennis Lackey at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens car and art exhibit.
Jamie Trudeau, driver and owner of the unique 1955 Bonneville Bellytanker, shares the unique features of the Bellytanker with Wyatt Jacobs and Dave Jacobs. The Bonneville Bellytanker raced in 1956 at the Bonneville Salt Flats and reached an official speed of 120 mph.
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens hosted a car and art exhibit with over 140 classic and unique automobiles on Sunday.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Isles residents Randy Hall and Marge Hall pose with their 1909 Buick Model 16.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Classic Firebird owner Bill Linthicum chats with Scott Crerar about his 1978 Pontiac Firebird Gold Special Edition Trans Am.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Juan Hernandez with his 1973 VW Shorty pickup that he rebuilt from a standard VW bus. The 1973 VW Shorty came complete with a foldup motorcycle in the bed of the pickup.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bill Clendenin, who also displayed his classic Mercedes, took a moment to chat with 1966 Pontiac GTO owners Wayne Erickson and Jayne Erickson.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Pamela Hunt explains to Janet Musil and Mary Schoenheider how she quilted “orphan” panels supplied by the Peace River Quilters over eight months for the 2013 Toyota Sienna on display at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens car and art exhibit.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mike Urbine, Naples Motor Sports representative, explains the finer details of the 2020 McClaren 600 LT Spyder, valued at $260,000, to Elizabeth Lackey and Dennis Lackey at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens car and art exhibit.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jamie Trudeau, driver and owner of the unique 1955 Bonneville Bellytanker, shares the unique features of the Bellytanker with Wyatt Jacobs and Dave Jacobs. The Bonneville Bellytanker raced in 1956 at the Bonneville Salt Flats and reached an official speed of 120 mph.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jim Liguori and Sharon Liguori, 1926 Rolls Royce owners, explain features to Karen Bivins during the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens car and art exhibit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.