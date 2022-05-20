Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens

Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens boasts 30 acres of artwork and botanicals in Punta Gorda.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - Rare plants, unique trees, native shrubs and herbs will be on sale Saturday at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.

The gardens will also offer pottery and garden decor at 5827 Riverside Drive.

The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission to the gardens is free for those attending the sale.

