Rehearsal

The Peace River Elementary School chorus rehearsed in front of their peers in preparation for their Veteran’s Day concert Monday night.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

PORT CHARLOTTE — Before every great show, there is a rehearsal.

The third, fourth, and fifth grade chorus at Peace River Elementary School rehearsed in front of peers for the first time Monday morning, in preparation for its Veterans Day concert.

“It’s a big deal for them all to be together,” said principal Heidi Keegan.

In prior years, chorus was offered after school, but students had difficulties with transportation. Now, chorus is offered during the day, as a club, and held once a week.

There are about 60 students in the chorus between the three grades.

Of the group, Keegan said, “there’s beautiful diversity of our group, unlike at any other school, we’re so proud of that.”

Songs included: “Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Lady Liberty,” “This is America,” and since Thanksgiving is just around the corner, “Don’t Be A Turkey.”

The chorus had a performance at the school Monday night, inviting local veterans and parents and family members.

Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments