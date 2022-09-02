Heidi L. Keegan

Heidi L. Keegan, National Distinguished Principal for 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE — Peace River Elementary School Principal Heidi Keegan was “kind of shocked” when informed she was named National Distinguished Principal representing Florida.

She said when she told Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Dionisio about her honor, he said it was a big deal for Charlotte County.


