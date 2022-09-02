PORT CHARLOTTE — Peace River Elementary School Principal Heidi Keegan was “kind of shocked” when informed she was named National Distinguished Principal representing Florida.
She said when she told Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Dionisio about her honor, he said it was a big deal for Charlotte County.
The award is bestowed annually by the National Association of Elementary School Principals which recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad as part of its annual National Distinguished Principal program.
The principals for the 2022 NDP program include 38 elementary and middle-level public school principals from across the nation along with two from the U.S. Department of State American Overseas Schools and one from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.
Keegan said she and her husband Patrick Keegan, an assistant superintendent in the district, and their sons will attend the event in Washington which culminates with an awards banquet Oct. 7.
Keegan was born and raised in Charlotte County and was educated in the public schools district. She began her career 20 years ago and has worked at eight of the district’s 10 elementary schools, she said. This is her 11th year as an administrator.
Keegan is being recognized for promoting school culture and for raising student achievement scores of children.
She said she is proud of her community and has enjoyed working in the county’s Title I schools.
Her students are “very diverse; their needs are very different,” she said.
Keegan said she was looking forward to the trip with her family and the event itself.
The first day she and her fellow honorees will be given an evening tour of the city.
“We’re staying at the Willard (InterContinental) Hotel which is next to the White House, at 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she said.
An evening cocktail reception will be held on the roof, necessitating security clearances for the guests, as the roof overlooks the White House, she said.
The awards banquet will be formal — black and white tie.
Keegan’s own childhood was not the glitz and glamour of which she’s about to experience.
“I was a child of poverty,” she said.
Now, Keegan must decide what gifts to bring to the gala. In the past, the Florida winner brought Mickey Mouse ears, she said.
Honorees exchange their state’s gifts, providing everyone with mementos.
The National Distinguished Principal program was established in 1984 to recognize elementary and middle school principals who set high standards for instruction, student achievement and character of the students, families and staff in their learning community.
Public school elementary and middle-level principals are nominated by peers. The final selection for the NDP is then made by National Association of Elementary School Principals state affiliates.
