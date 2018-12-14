GULF COVE — Anyone who loves watching K9s work is invited Saturday to watch Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association members in action.
During an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gulf Cove Park and Boat Ramp, 5149 Norlander Drive in the Gulf Cove neighborhood of Port Charlotte, some of the 48 members will showcase their dogs. The public can see all equipment including a boat, personal water craft, scuba, mountain bikes, horse units, divers, drones, Jeeps, the command post and more.
Some of the equipment allows the agency to map and monitor high-risk areas like lakes and ponds in the areas people go missing. There will be demonstrations beginning at noon including water recovery, obedience, tracking and protection and a bite apprehension drill.
“They (participants) get a chance to see how the K9 work and how we assist law enforcement and others searching for everything from living people who are lost, to the missing to the dead with recovery missions,” said PRSAR Founder Mike Hadsell. “We try to educate on what we do, which is quite a lot. The K9 will do their demo, which is really a lot of fun.”
K9 Shep from Pasco County Sheriffs Office will be at the event. He is a 4-year-old German shepherd purchased in 2015.
“K9 Shep is from Hungary and was only in the states for two weeks before being paired with Deputy Nick Carmack,” Hadsell said. “Deputy Carmack and K9 Shep did a 16-week patrol school with K9 trainer John Rux and was FDLE certified in December of 2015. K9 Shep also received a certification in narcotics detection in September of 2016. K9 Shep loves to track bad people and find narcotics hidden in vehicles. After every catch K9 Shep gets, he receives doggy ice-cream when he gets home. K9 Shep loves to go to work and while Deputy Carmack gets dressed, he waits at the door waiting to leave. Deputy Carmack and K9 Shep have a great bond and love to patrol the streets of Pasco County.”
Last year, the PRSAR responded to 74 call-outs. This year, they’ve responded to more than 30 instances. The agency is on call for about 12 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Peace River K9 Search and Rescue teams train with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Canine and Aviation Units. In North Port, the group is instrumental in helping the police department with homicide and missing person cases.
The team also does private searches for families, after getting the go-ahead from the law enforcement or other agencies handling the case. PRSAR’s cadaver teams don’t just search on land. They take their K9s in boats for offshore searches.
In 2016, the agency enlisted The Rev. Sarah Whitten-Grigsby as the team’s interfaith chaplain. She assists families and team members with stress management and memorial services when requested.
The non-profit agency is self funded and hasn’t received “any government funding so far,” Hadsell said, adding dues are $100 annually which pays for the insurance. “Training is a minimum of 16 hours per month.”
PRSAR never charges for members’ services, however they are ready to respond 24 hours a day — every day.
For more information, call 941-626-6212.
