PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River National Art Festival continues today at Laishley Park, where some 60 national recognized artists will display and sell their artwork.

On Saturday, there was a large turnout. Each year the festival, sponsored by the Visual Art Festival, draws thousands to the two-day event.

The bronze sculptures of Ben Foster drew a large crowd. One of his large creations is an elk that took him about nine months to create, he said.

"I use the same lost wax process that sculptors have been using for 6,000 years," he revealed.

A sculptor since 1993, Foster learned his craft from his wife's grandfather "who was a famous sculpture from the 1950s," said Foster.

Also on display were his smaller pieces, some of which are associated with Florida, such as wading birds, sea horses and dolphins.

Jewelry artist Antoni Kozlowski works with amber he's collected from Baltic countries over 40 years, he said.

Kozlowski, born in Poland, now spends his time between Michigan and southwest Florida for three months of the year, where he participates in art festivals and shows.

One piece of amber he displayed has a mosquito trapped inside.


"Out of 1,000 pieces of amber I find, maybe one has an insect trapped inside it," he said.

A beaded necklace, when held in the light, revealed gold flecks and iridescent colors.

Amber is formed over 40 to 60 million years; it is fossilized resin, Kozlowski said.

Jeannie Gardner, who came up from Lee County, visited Naples acrylic artist Rachelle Leeann, whose abstract art in blues, greens and sand hues reflects coastal areas.

"I have four of her pieces," Gardner said.

Be sure to check out the painted guitars by artist Danilo Alayon, who painted the festival's logo, "Flamingo Bay." He said that he "paints anything I can get a brush on."

Husband and wife team Terry and Denise Weaver have created end tables made with natural wood and two parts apoxy. And there is so much more.

If you go: admission is $5; refreshments are available for purchase. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the waterfront park at 100 Nesbit St. in downtown Punta Gorda.

 
