Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 90F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.