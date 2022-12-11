Guests, staff, volunteers and friends of the Peace River Wildlife Center attended the “Grand Reopening” celebration at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center on Friday. Entertainment, complimentary appetizers, and an opportunity to see the center's "educational ambassadors" Orion,  Bella and Luna, were enjoyed by over 100 supporters. With newly rebuilt enclosures, the PWRC Education Center, located at Ponce de Leon Park, is returning to its goal of providing care for dozens of birds and wildlife.


With the help of private citizens, rescue volunteers and Charlotte County Animal Control, about 2,500 injured, orphaned, or displaced Florida native wildlife animals are rescued and admitted annually to the PRWC, and that number grows every year. For more information visit prwildlife.org.

