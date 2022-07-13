PORT CHARLOTTE - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Kings Highway Tuesday night, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a public crash report Wednesday morning relating to a car-on-pedestrian crash near the intersection of Kings Highway and Sandhill Boulevard.

According to FHP, a sedan was driving north on Kings Highway just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lanes.

The report indicates that the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information released by FHP states that the pedestrian was a 48-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres. Their next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the sedan is identified as a 22-year-old woman from Arcadia, along with a 6-year-old passenger. Both suffered minor injuries.


The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities, as of Wednesday morning.

The fatal crash occurred just hours after a one-car crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Veterans Boulevard, on the other side of Interstate 75.

FHP also issued a crash report about that wreck, where a 68-year-old driver from Lake Suzy was traveling north on Kings in a pickup.

While driving in the left lane, according to authorities, the vehicle "traveled on the roadway right, collided with the curb, and overturned," before coming to rest on the grass shoulder.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. That crash also remains under investigation.

