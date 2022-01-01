Police lights

OSPREY — A Colorado man was killed when he was struck by a car on U.S. 41 in Osprey, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

The man, who was 42 and from Silt, Colorado, was waking on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), near the driveway at Casey Key Resorts mainland, 1660 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, late Friday night.

At 11:13 p.m., the man "darted into the path" of a southbound car driven by a 22-year-old man from Palmetto.

The car struck the pedestrian, throwing him into the grass median. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers notified his next-of-kin, but did not identify either person involved in the fatality.

