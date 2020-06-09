It's up to voters in November now to decide if Charlotte County continues another six years with a penny sales tax surcharge on most purchases.
After a year of planning and a citizen task force, commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to set the amount of tax at one cent, the time at six years and the ballot vote on Nov. 3.
Their decision is based on a much-debated list of capital projects totaling more than $120 million. Those projects range from sidewalks to school security systems to road widening to sewer expansion.
The highest priority projects include $5 million toward a $24 million one-button lockdown system for public schools. Also a high priority are sewer-related systems that would allow the county to eliminate old septic systems for entire neighborhoods. The funding would not help people in those neighborhoods, but would help the county pay for new equipment such as pumping stations. Sewage projects were listed under water quality.
With prior sales tax authorizations, the county built things like the Justice Center, school gymnasiums, parks and boat ramps.
Sales tax surcharges are Florida's way of helping the tourist state with no income tax pay for capital improvement projects. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch pointed out that a reported 25% of the tax is paid by nonresidents.
"There is no better value for the citizens of Charlotte County than the penny tax," Deutsch said.
Communities can pick the surcharge and the time length, but can only spend the funds on capital projects. Charlotte County has used a penny surcharge since 1994, raising a total of $449 million.
Two residents voiced objections at the public hearing Tuesday. Gary Farino predicted some locals may vote no in November, because commissioners did not put on the list a pedestrian bridge over State Road 776 to the Charlotte Sports Park. He said also that the public schools could pay for capital projects with their four-year property tax add-on, or with the superintendent's salary increase.
Mark Bowsher urged commissioners to scale back the widening of Harborview Road, where he lives. In its current design, the widening will take land from property owners and place other properties too close to a major road, he said.
Why expand a two-lane road with no shoulder to four lanes with sidewalks and bikeways on both sides plus a 30-foot median, he asked? With the Sunseeker resort project stalled, he said, there's no need to improve the connector route between I-75 and U.S. 41.
"Just because somebody threw this idea out there doesn't mean it's a good idea," Bowsher said. "I think it's a good time to talk about scaling back that project."
After citizen input, commissioners explained that the state Department of Transportation is paying for most of the Harborview project. State engineers say the wide median is a safety feature allowing drivers to cross over without getting stuck halfway in a narrow divider, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
And Harborview was recognized as a problem before Sunseeker, Tiseo added.
