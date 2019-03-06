Detectives have identified a man named Jonathan Charles Payne as a person of interest in the 1995 disappearance and homicide of Christine Flahive. The catch is that Payne, too, is dead. He passed away in 2011 from natural causes, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
The Cold Case Unit is asking anyone who knew Payne to come forward and speak with them. He’s one of “several” people who may be relevant to the case.
“If you have associated with Jonathan Charles Payne, or you know of Jonathan Charles Payne, or you recognize the photo that we are putting out to the public, please contact us,” said Detective Kurt Mehl at a press conference Tuesday. “We are seeking people who may have known him or associated with him to come forward to us that we may have the ability to obtain some details about his life, his history, and some of the people he may have associated with that may be of interest to us in the future.”
Flahive, 42 at the time of her disappearance, left home on a bicycle on Jan. 4, 1995, in the late afternoon and was never again seen by her family. Her father reported her missing the following day.
“She was not located at that time frame and over the course of the years, the case went cold,” said Detective Mike Vogel. “On the anniversary of her disappearance this year, we put some information out regarding the case and received some leads... that led us to start conducting some additional investigation.”
With the help of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue and the State Attorney’s Office, the detectives searched areas including near Fairway Drive and Rollins Street in Punta Gorda. Some items from the search have been sent to labs for testing, though Flahive’s remains were not found.
“We are in the process of still determining if (the items) are going to be of any use in determining what happened with Christine,” Vogel said. “We have not gotten any information back yet from any of the labs.”
Payne is believed to have had “close ties” and sometimes stayed at a residence on Rollins Street, Mehl said. He was also a patron of J.D.’s Lounge, which is one of the bars in Punta Gorda Flahive frequented prior to her disappearance. Mehl stated Payne “did associate and was familiar with Christine Flahive.”
An obituary in the Sun archives stated Payne was from Arcadia and died in Bradenton on Nov. 19, 2011, at age 49. Detectives said Tuesday he passed away in a hospital of natural causes.
In DeSoto County court records, Payne has a smattering of traffic infractions and a few misdemeanor convictions, as well as a felony DUI hit and run case in 1999, for which he served 11 months in jail. He was arrested for a burglary and grand theft case in 2009 but died before it was prosecuted.
Mehl stated Tuesday no piece of information is too small or inconsequential to the Cold Case team.
“In several of our cold cases that we have successfully prosecuted, we’ve done some type of media event and someone at some point will contact us and say, ‘I didn’t really know this was important,’ or ‘I didn’t think it was important, but—’ and it turns out their information is extremely important. In some of our cases we developed information that ultimately led to the criminal prosecution and the success of that. So there is no piece of information that the public may have that’s not important to us.”
The Cold Case team can be contacted by email at coldcase@ccsofl.net, on the Charlotte County Sheriff app, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Mehl stated Tuesday the team had been in contact with the tipster they put a message out to Monday through the news media and the agency’s social media channels.
