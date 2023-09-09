Freddie at Cat Depot

Freddie loves to sit on her catio, and she prefers to go to a home with a catio or a safe, enclosed outdoor space she can enjoy. 

 SARAH OWENS/COMMUNITY NEWS COLLABORATIVE

SARASOTA — Freddie has been enjoying her screened-in space at Cat Depot for more than 60 days now, waiting patiently for someone to sweep her away to a home in which she can spend her golden years.

At 12, Freddie is a friendly female domestic short hair available for adoption at Cat Depot, a free-roaming rescue, adoption and education center on 17th Street in Sarasota.


   
