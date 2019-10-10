PORT CHARLOTTE — Responsible pet owners will pay more and taxpayers will get more with the new system just adopted this week by Charlotte County commissioners.
The board approved a plan to let a software company called PetData of Dallas, run the pet licensing system starting in December or January.
This will affect those pet owners who make the effort to register their cats, dogs or ferrets with the county. The county requires annual licensing, which in turn requires proof of rabies vaccination. In 2018, 28,836 animals were licensed in Charlotte County. So far, in 2019, 24,000 are licensed, the animal control office reported to the Sun.
Under the new system, the cost to register an altered dog will increase by $5, from $12 to $17. For an unaltered dog, the cost will go from $30 to $35.
PetData will get $4.20 from each new license so the county will make an extra 80 cents on each license. When pet owners go through their veterinarian, the vet gets $2. The county gets the rest, and will save about $8,000 in postage expenses annually.
A new option will be the ability to register the animal online, at a cost of $2 for multiple pets, according to PetData’s proposal. Currently, the county does not offer that option. In fact, the pet registry is still on paper, Public Safety Director Bill Van Helden said. With the new company, all records will be entered into a computer database, which will make it easier for the county to stay on top of things.
“For the first time, we’ll be able to look up information electronically,” said Van Helden.
The cost to the county up front is just $1,000 to the company, the proposal states. After that, the company gets paid per license.
It’s a system that has worked in about 75 other communities across the country where PetData has a contract. Van Helden said staff interviewed the animal control department in neighboring communities.
“We talked to other communities that used the company. They all liked them,” he said.
Van Helden credited administrative services director Tracie Baird with the idea and the proposal. The county was facing the need to hire another person to handle the registration, he said. By using PetData, the county doesn’t have to hire anyone new — a mandate of county commissioners — and it can keep more of its existing staff on the streets handling animal problems.
PetData’s proposal states that the county can look forward to higher compliance and revenue in pet registering. Their other municipal customers have averaged about a 41% increase in compliance and a 72% increase in revenue, the proposal states.
Last year, Charlotte County generated $322,589 in tag revenue.
There’s no way for Animal Control to know, though, if an animal is registered or not, unless it’s involved in one of their cases, according to Charlotte County Animal Control director Brian Jones.
“If no one called on the animals, there’s no way for us to know it’s not registered,” he said.
Veterinarians, however, can send in a list of patients who have declined the tag after getting their animal vaccinated. The department then sends a letter to the owner to fix the issue.
No time frame to cure the registration is noted in the letter unless the animal is a threat to public safety, such as constantly wandering alone off-leash. In that case, owners have 14 days to get the license.
If the animal does not have the rabies vaccine nor is registered, the owner will be immediately cited.
Failure to license in Charlotte County is a $105 fee, Jones said.
PetData has been in business since 1994 and has processed about 16.2 million licensed and rabies certifications, its proposal states. It has 91% repeat contracts with its customers. It observes data privacy protocols, and does not contract out any of its work. It offers 24/7 customer service.
Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this report
