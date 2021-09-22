In light of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and the discovery of her remains, her relationship with Brian Laundrie is being seen from a new perspective — possibly an abuser and his victim.
Cassie Laundrie, Brian’s sister, spoke with ABC News about Gabby’s relationship with her family — how Cassie's children loved her and how Brian was always a loving uncle to them.
Other friends of the couple told media outlets how the two seemed so happy together and lived a happy life on the road. Their social media accounts share the same story of being a young couple on a cross-country trip, appreciating nature.
Experts in domestic abuse say that is how the story of many cases begins.
“One of the things abusers are good at is hiding their abuse,” said Professor Jeff Temple, director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Speaking with the Daily Sun, Temple said abusive relationships tend to develop gradually — the abuser testing the limits of power they have over the relationship and eroding the victim’s autonomy and confidence.
When asked about the police body camera footage from Petito and Laundrie’s encounter with local police in Moab, Utah, Temple said that the dynamic at work is a familiar scene in abusive relationships.
While Petito is emotional and venting from a verbal fight with Laundrie earlier, Laundrie remains calm and congenial with the officer. Petito even tries to tell the officer that her feelings are what prompted the argument.
Making a victim feel less-competent or isolated is part of the abuser’s playbook, said Temple. Reports that Laundrie belittled Petito for a proposed personal blog she was planning fit into the idea of reducing her independence.
Temple also noted that abuse can be woven into dynamics that are expected in relationships. With young couples especially, “intense emotions” and a desire to spend a lot of time together are normal features of relationships.
In retrospect, aspects of Petito and Laundrie’s relationship can seem obvious. In the moment, however, to both of their families, it may have seemed like a typical relationship. Cassie Laundrie even told her interviewer how the couple would occasionally have a heated argument, cool off, and then come back to each other.
“Abusers come in all shapes and sizes,” said Temple. “It’s easy to think of abusers as these evil people who drink too much … when in reality, they are our friends and our family.”
In the past, such cases were considered private issues for a couple to work out themselves, perhaps with only family involvement. There are signs that people's perception of domestic disharmony an how they react to it are evolving to be more publicly-minded.
“I really appreciate the person who called in the domestic dispute,” said Temple. “We wouldn’t have seen that 20 years ago.”
The unknown caller who reported the incident in question told a 911 operator in Utah that he had seen Laundrie slap Petito in their shared van.
Temple said that while abuse can be subtle, there are warning signs people can watch for before abuse escalates to violence.
• An intense desire to be together at all times (common in younger couples).
• Intense jealousy or suspicion.
• One partner controls who the other partner associates with (cutting off friends, determining where they work, blocking family access).
• Publicly or privately insulting or undermining their partner (discounting accomplishments, doubting competence).
• A formerly confidant or outgoing person becomes hesitant or unsure of themselves.
In the age of social media, Temple said, old abuse dynamics are given new tools for control: demanding passwords to accounts from partners, demanding photographic proof of a partner’s location, or even using photos shared between a couple for the purpose of sexual extortion.
In every case, however, Temple said the most important thing is to talk to the suspected victim: giving them a safe space to speak about apprehensions and validate their self-worth and confidence.
And in the midst of a nationwide outpouring of support in memory of Petito and in solidarity with her family, Temple also hopes that the same support will come for other missing persons, particularly missing women of color.
There are approximately 20,000 open missing person cases and 13,000 unidentified body cases in the United States as of the beginning of 2021, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Florida represents 1,574 of those missing persons cases — the third-highest state behind California and Texas — and 904 unidentified body cases.
Approximately 40% of persons reported missing in 2020 were people of color, according to the Black and Missing Foundation.
In Sarasota County, where Petito and Laundrie lived with Laundrie’s parents for a time, the Sheriff's Office reported 11 open missing persons cases: eight men, three women, all of whom are white, with an age range of 27 to 85 when they were reported missing.
The oldest open case is John Laktovich, who was 65 when he was reported missing in 1991. The most recent open case is Todd Benedict Battaglino, who was 50 when he was reported missing in 2019.
