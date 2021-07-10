The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Baby and Casanova.
Baby was a scared kitten that hissed and backed into the corner of his condo. Never swatted, he was just very frightened and not used to being handled. So he went to a foster home and, along with four other shy boys, learned that people are good. People give food, play and love. He may always hesitate when being picked up, but once in your arms, he purrs and is a happy, loving boy. He has lots of energy and loves to zoom around. He adores other cats ... even big ones. Gentle love is required for this fella.
Casanova is a lover with a heart-shaped spot on his back. His ideal home would be with someone who has lots of time to spend with him as he has some separation anxiety. Also no cats, please.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
