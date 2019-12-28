PORT CHARLOTTE— Looking for your furever friend?
Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, a non-kill shelter, currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 45 adoptable cats and one pig.
Buck is a 3-year-old lab mix shelter staff describe as sweet and playful. Buck loves toys and has the personality of a puppy.
He was transferred to Charlotte AWL from Highlands County.
And Max is a laid back 11-year-old domestic short-hair cat that loves people.
Shelter staff describe him as very social and loves to be scratched.
He would love to secure a soft spot next to you on the couch to cuddle.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt and call 941-625-6720 for more information.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years: $65
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FELV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are $45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.