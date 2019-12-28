PORT CHARLOTTE— Looking for your furever friend?

Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, a non-kill shelter, currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 45 adoptable cats and one pig.

Buck is a 3-year-old lab mix shelter staff describe as sweet and playful. Buck loves toys and has the personality of a puppy. 

He was transferred to Charlotte AWL from Highlands County.

And Max is a laid back 11-year-old domestic short-hair cat that loves people.

Shelter staff describe him as very social and loves to be scratched.

He would love to secure a soft spot next to you on the couch to cuddle.

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. 

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt and call 941-625-6720 for more information.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years: $65

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are $45

