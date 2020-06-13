PORT CHARLOTTE — Snacks, a 10-year-old long-haired dachshund in foster care, has a lot to say.
It's usually when he smells food and is hungry, has to go potty, needs a drink and can't find the water bowl or gets lost in another room, according to his foster mom.
Snacks does this because he's blind, but he navigates pretty well and knows when to ask for help.
Blind dogs aren't much different from other dogs. They like getting belly rubs, they wag their tails, and still love their owners — they just require a little bit more care.
One of the most helpful things for a blind dog is keeping a routine, according to an article published by the American Kennel Club. Keep their food and water in the same place, try to avoid rearranging furniture.
Owners can also block off stairs, pools and other dangerous areas to prevent accidents, the article states.
Training and giving cues, though, can be helpful in a pinch, such as training your dog to "wait" if he's about to run into something, or putting door mats or other objects near a landmark so the dog can figure out where he is.
In addition to being blind, Snacks will have to be on heart medication for the rest of his life, but he loves to go on walks, get scratched behind his ears and gets along well with other animals and children.
Snacks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.
The shelter is currently open by appointment only and is taking appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org.
