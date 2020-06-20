CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Most people consider themselves dog or cat people.
But it doesn't have to be either/or. Though it's a pretty rare sight to see a healthy canine and feline friendship, it is possible.
And those who want the best of both worlds can increase their chance of success — with science.
According to a 2008 Tel Aviv University study cited in Science Daily, the best way to help your furry friends get along is to adopt the cat before the dog, and introduce the two when they are both relatively young.
The study suggests younger than six months for kittens and less than a year for dogs.
The reason many dogs and cats don't get along is because the two species communicate differently, according to the American Kennel Club. A wagging tail for a dog means it wants to play, while a twitching, swishing tail for a cat is a sign of irritation.
“We found that cats and dogs are learning how to talk each other’s language. It was a surprise that cats can learn how to talk ‘Dog’ and vice versa," Professor Joseph Terkel from the department of zoology at Tel Aviv University told Science Daily.
There are a multitude of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County you can pair up.
The shelter is currently open by appointment only and is taking appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org.
