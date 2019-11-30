PORT CHARLOTTE — Cats are known for being stubbornly independent.
As much as you want to cuddle up and hug them, nine times out of 10 they won't want to partake in this affectionate behavior. You can call their name, and sometimes kitties just walk away.
Does it even know it's name?
Well, yes. A study published in Scientific Reports showed that domestic cats can distinguish their names from other words. Better yet, they'll know their name if a complete stranger says it.
However, cats don't respond similarly to dogs, such as being vocal or moving their tails. Cats respond by moving their ears and heads, as if they are trying to listen in.
Cats may also not associate their name with themselves, but rather since it's the word they probably hear the most, they associate their name with rewards or punishments, the study shows.
If you don't have a cat that you can name and try to cuddle with, don't worry. The Charlotte County Animal Welfare League has 60 cats, along with 40 adoptable dogs, three pigs and three rabbits.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
The shelter is currently not running any adoption specials.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call 941-625-6720.
