PORT CHARLOTTE — When scientists can teach rats how to drive tiny cars, it makes you wonder why it’s so hard to potty train Fido.

But regardless of his inability to drive himself to the pet store to get a new toy, dogs and cats still have a lot to offer.

And there are a lot of animals to choose from at Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League.

The shelter currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 70 cats, a rabbit and a new pig. Opie the pig, a former pet of the week, has been adopted.

The shelter is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Monday.

Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years are half-off

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are half-off

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments