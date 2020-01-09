Pioneers in the animal welfare industry are working to alter the public’s perception about adopting animals with manageable diseases.
At one point, animals diagnosed with diseases like Feline Leukemia (FeLV) or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), diabetes or ringworm in both dogs and cats, or heartworms were often euthanized.
This isn’t always the case anymore.
Karen Slomba, executive director of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, was recently invited to speak at the Every Kitty, Every City Conference put on by Alley Cat Allies in Orlando, Friday, Jan. 17, among eight other pioneers in the animal welfare industry.
She will give a one-hour speech about the new definition of animal adoption. Her expanded definition would include anything treatable or manageable such as: FIV, FeLV, ringworm, heartworm, diabetes, hyperthyroidism, and more.
According to the ASPCA, FIV is slow-acting and a cat may not show symptoms for years. However, it does weaken an infected cat’s immune system. The disease is mainly passed through deep bite wounds or from a mother to her kitten. The disease can only be passed from cat to cat.
Feline Leukemia, on the other-hand, while it also severely weakens a cat’s immune system and can show no signs for years, can be transmitted through direct contact with another cat, mutual grooming, and sharing litter boxes or food and water bowls, ASPCA states.
“In the late 1990s, shelters believed feline leukemia was so contagious that it wasn’t safe to have infected animals with other animals in the shelter, because they knew so little about it,” said Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County Executive Director Karen Slomba.
Since then, Slomba said, a lot of research has been done to disprove those beliefs.
“It’s not as scary as we thought,” she said.
Her key points from her speech will include that new definition of adoptable pets, and encouraging people in the animal welfare industry to pay attention to the latest research regarding these medial conditions.
Slomba hopes people take away the fact that “it’s a myth people won’t adopt these animals.”
At the Animal Welfare League, FIV or FeLV cats can be adopted for $45. The regular adoption fee for cats is $75.
“Prices vary depending on circumstance. It (the price) gets people’s attention, their personalities get them adopted,” Slomba said.
In Englewood, the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, which is a no-kill shelter, adopts out FIV positive and Feline Leukemia cats for a fee of $10.
Rescue manager Todd Zimmerman said, “They aren’t fatal illnesses, generally, and if we can’t place them, they live out their lives here.”
The sanctuary also adopts out dogs that have had previously tested positive for heartworms.
“We treat them until they’re heartworm negative and adopt them out,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said that they will only euthanize when medically necessary, due to a terminal illness and if an animal is suffering.
Changing the old ways
Slomba took over as the executive director in August 2018. Since that time, she has increased the shelter’s live release rate from 72% to 98%.
According to the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, the Live Release Rate is the number of animals leaving a facility alive rather than euthanasia or in shelter death, usually by adoption, transfer to another shelter, or reclaim by owner.
She said the week she started as executive director, she told her staff they would no longer euthanize animals who had anything treatable; FeLV, FIV, ringworm, etc.
Since that changes, she estimated there were hundreds of animals that were not euthanized as a result.
The shelter’s December statistics show a total of 500 animals, six FeLV or FIV cats were adopted out, as well as four heartworm positive dogs.
They said 12 animals were euthanized for reasons such as heart failure, liver failure, failure to thrive, severe aggression, or hit by a car. Four animals died in care for heart failure or failure to thrive.
Charlotte County Animal Control is contracted with AWL to bring any animals in that they pick up.
There are established periods animals have to be held in the shelter depending on the circumstances in which they were brought, according to Brian Jones, the manager of animal control.
A stray needs to be held for five days, and animals from a bite case need to be held for 10 days, Jones explained.
“I would expect euthanasia is dropping,” Jones said. “I think animals are being saved now more than ever.”
Charlotte County Animal Control is not certified to perform euthanasia on animals, but they can recommend it to AWL. Jones said they do so on an as needed basis, and evaluate on a case-by-case basis.
Slomba will speak at the conference held at Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando next Friday. Tickets to the event are $25 and registration can be done online at everykittyeverycity.org/registration.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.