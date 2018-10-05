In an airport budget that’s increased by $17.2 million since last year, one has to wonder exactly where this money is coming from.
The answer? Not tax dollars.
“No Charlotte County taxpayer dollars are paid to us,” said Kaley Miller, spokesperson for the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD).
A majority of this increase can be attributed to the many projects the airport has planned under its Master Plan, which are classified under capital expenditures. Capital expenditures increased from $10.1 million last year to $26.2 this year.
With 15 capital improvements planned for the next fiscal year, including building a brand-new General Aviation terminal facility and extending the runway, PGD anticipates receiving 67.5 percent of the funding for these projects from entities outside the airport — such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
These capital improvements are estimated to cost $34 million, with almost $23 million coming from FAA entitlements, FDOT, the FDOT Strategic Intermodal System fund and additional FAA grants.
The FAA grants will take up a majority of the financing pie, funding 38 percent of the total funds for the projects.
“We’re very confident we’ll receive grant funding for the new General Aviation apron, taxilane and taxiway as we’ve been working closely with the FAA for over two years on it,” said PGD CEO James Parish.
According to budget documents, FAA grant applications for the new general aviation terminal facility will be submitted June 19. Pre-applications will be submitted Nov. 18.
The airport is already entitled to roughly $6.1 million from the FAA this next year. They anticipate securing this funding by August 2019. Funding from FDOT, which will be $3.8 million, will be secured in October or November of 2018, according to the budget documents.
The remaining $11 million is coming from Charlotte County Airport Authority funds and money accrued from passenger facility charges (PFC).
The Charlotte County Airport Authority itself provides $4.5 million. The authority has $11.4 million in reserves from past revenues.
Passenger facility charges are paid by passengers to Allegiant when each ticket is booked, Miller said. Allegiant then reimburses the airport. PGD anticipates receiving $3.2 million from passenger facility charges this fiscal year and spending $6.5 million on improvement projects for the airport.
Passenger facility charges were increased in the Sept. 20 Airport Authority meeting, from $2 per passenger to $4.50.
