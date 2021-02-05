PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport representatives have high hopes for 2021 despite recording significantly lower passenger numbers last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We expect the passenger traffic to continue to increase in 2021 as consumer confidence continues to return," said airport spokesperson Kaley Miller. "We were expecting the total passengers for 2020 at 1.2 million and we nearly hit that mark."
The end-of-year passenger count for 2020 was recorded at almost 1.19 million compared to 2019's 1.65 million − a decrease of around 28%.
Passenger results for the month of December 2020 already showed signs of improvement at 107,658 compared to the previous month of 95,706.
The results were still down by 35%, however, compared to December 2019 at 166,087. November 2020 was down by almost 27% with 130,623 passengers logged for November 2019.
"Allegiant is an outstanding airline partner," Miller said, "and we’ll continue to work with them to market Southwest Florida and their destinations."
Allegiant currently offers 51 destinations out of Punta Gorda, according to Miller.
"We usually just market it as 45-plus cities since some are only seasonal routes." Miller said.
Allegiant recently announced a new nonstop route from Punta Gorda Airport to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, which is planned to begin May 27.
